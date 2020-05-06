19 new coronavirus cases reported in Boone County, total at 164

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.



The health department reported 19 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases up to 164 in the county.



The county continues to report an outbreak of the virus at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility.



As of Wednesday, there's been a total of 55 cases at facility, including 41 residents and 14 staff members. There have been 7 deaths at the facility, all of which were residents.

Of the 164 cases in the county, 146 of them are in the 61008 zip code, according to health officals.