Wisconsin waives road tests for teens getting their license

WISCONSIN (WREX) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced some new changes for drivers starting May 11.



One of the new changes includes drivers 16 and 17 years old having the option to waive road tests. However, in order to waive the road tests, drivers must have successfully completed all driver training requirements.



WisDOT says historically, 98% of 16 and 17-year-old's pass their road test on their first or second attempt.



A driver can also renew their license online starting May 11.



