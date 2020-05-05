Temperatures dip nearly 20° below average at times through the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday is off to a rainy and cool start and while the rain may not last for much of the week, the chill certainly will.

Tuesday rain and chill:

We enjoyed some sunshine early Monday, but clouds won out gradually by late Monday. Rain moved in during the predawn hours Tuesday morning and has been falling ever since. Heavy rain doesn't look likely, but pockets of more moderate rain have fallen at times and are going to continue.

Cooler and rainy conditions are ahead for Tuesday. Highs are going to be well below average.

Rain is going to be accompanied by cooler-than-average temperatures. Temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s only climb to near 50°, nearly 20° below average.

Midweek warm-up:

Wednesday brings a return to the sunshine as high pressure slides in. The increased sunshine is going to bring warmer temperatures for the afternoon as highs climb to near 60.

A stray shower or two is possible during the afternoon as cooler air spills in on the backside of exiting low pressure.

Thursday afternoon brings high temperatures back into the lower and middle 60s, closer to average than what we'll see all week. A moisture-starved cold front is going to bring in big changes by Friday.

Cooler than Alaska?:

As a ridge builds along the West Coast of the U.S., a pocket of cold air is going to get dislodged from the Arctic. Remember how this past winter was relatively mild? There were some cold spells, but overall a far different looking and feeling winter than what unfolded 2018-2019.

Fairbanks, Alaska, is going to be significantly warmer than Rockford Friday afternoon.

The reason for that is the polar vortex remained locked up over the Arctic, so big cold snaps weren't as severe or long-lasting. Mother Nature had to make up for lost time. By Friday, as warmer weather works into places like Alaska, colder temperatures are going to settle into the Midwest.

The building ridge on the West Coast results in a buckling of the jet stream for the eastern half of the U.S.

Highs Friday are going to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with overnight lows Friday into Saturday likely dropping into the 20s in spots.