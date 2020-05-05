Report: Winnebago County Jail inmate died from cardiac arrhythmia

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — After months of an investigation, the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force says inmate Eugene Washington died from cardiac arrhythmia caused by sleep apnea.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross announced the completion of the investigation on Tuesday. In the announcement from Hite-Ross, it says an autopsy was conducted and found Washington died due to a cardiac arrhythmia cause by sleep apnea.

Washington was incarcerated at the Winnebago County Jail on September 19, 2019 for aggravated battery, domestic battery and violation of order of protection.

On October 28th, that same year, correctional officers found Washington unresponsive in his cell after his cell mate asked for medical assistance.

Staff preformed live saving measures on Washington, but he remained unresponsive.

He was then transported to SwedishAmerican Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Washington's death sparked protest from community members, as residents demanded answers behind his death.