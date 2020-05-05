Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere struggles to stay afloat during COVID-19

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Stateline summer favorite is running out of options to stay open but you can help save the Summerfield Zoo.

The zoo is struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Owners say the money for animal food comes from ticket sales and field trips. With the shelter in place order, the zoo has had to resort to other options to keep animals safe and healthy.

"It's just a very emotional time because obviously we care about all the animals here and a lot of them are rescues from the Rock River area too," Owner Rick Anderson said.

Summerfield Zoo is asking the community for donations to stay afloat during the pandemic. Donations can be monetary or you can shop on its online gift shop.

The zoo is holding a special fundraiser for Mother's Day weekend. It will offer curbside pick-up of the Chicago area's famous Pancake Cafe apple pancakes. You can pick up the pancakes for $12 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the zoo on May 9 and 10. All of the proceeds will go to Summerfield Zoo.

Summerfield Zoo is also offering private baby goat encounters. For $100, families can bottle feed baby goats and play with the goats for a half hour.

CLICK HERE to learn more on Summerfield Zoo's website.