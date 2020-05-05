Shelter Care Ministries receives grant for homelessness

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Shelter Care Ministries is receiving financial help to those struggling with homelessness.

Housing Action Illinois is giving out $340,000 to partners all over the state during the outbreak.

Shelter Care Ministries will receive $15,000 to help those who may be homeless in the Rockford area.

Housing Action Illinois says it's regranting funds to 30 organizations throughout Illinois, with a focus on Central, Southern, and Western Illinois.