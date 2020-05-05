 Skip to Content

Shelter Care Ministries receives grant for homelessness

New
5:59 pm News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX)— Shelter Care Ministries is receiving financial help to those struggling with homelessness.

Housing Action Illinois is giving out $340,000 to partners all over the state during the outbreak.

Shelter Care Ministries will receive $15,000 to help those who may be homeless in the Rockford area.

Housing Action Illinois says it's regranting funds to 30 organizations throughout Illinois, with a focus on Central, Southern, and Western Illinois.

Lauren Baker

Lauren Baker is the 13 News weekend evening anchor. She started in April of 2019 after moving from Michigan, where she was a morning producer/traffic reporter.

Related Articles

Skip to content