Semi-Annual Pec Thing and ByronFest cancel due to shelter in Place

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 40th Semi-Annual Pec Thing in May and ByronFest have been canceled due to the state wide shelter in.

Both events made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 40th Semi-Annual Pec Thing says all vendors have been informed and their fees will be forwarded to the September 19th and 20th Pec Thing.

The event says all vendors are still on board for the September event.

The ByronFest Steering committee says it is focused on the future of the festival and the safety of the community.

The committee says it will not begin working on ByronFest 20201, which will be held July 9-11, 20201.