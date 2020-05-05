Rockford food trucks open with new methods hoping to return at Food Truck Tuesdays

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Food trucks in Rockford are opening back up and hope to have a busy season even during the COVID-19 pandemic. But in order to do that they needed to make some adjustments.

Food trucks provide an easy and fast way to get food but COVID-19 put some bumps in the road.

"'Oh what should we have for dinner today?' We want people to say The Olive Branch. But if you're not out there working consistently, which is what is the problem with COVID, it's hard to make that happen. But we are in for the challenge," said The Olive Branch Co-Owner Michele Christidis.

The Olive Branch will open starting next week by doing things a little differently.

"We will have to have the markings for the six foot clearance. We are going to have our window open, but we are going to hand out food out ourselves. So no one should be approaching the window. We will have to do everything on foot so to speak," said Co-Owner Bob Christidis.

The owners say only two people will cook on the truck instead of four. One person outside will deliver food to people who order through a text and pick-up service.

They hope the changes will mean a summertime favorite can return.

"We're optimistic that in June we will be able to resume with some form of Food Truck Tuesdays, whether it's increasing spacing or whatever guidelines the state and the county has for us at that time," said Nicholas Conservatory Facility Manager Dan Erwin.

Measuring success not by the numbers but by the safety and joy it brings to others.

"They're trucks that all have their own following and it brought a different population down to the gardens and to the conservatory which we appreciate," said Erwin.

"It's exciting that people are becoming more innovative and trying to come up with new ideas. It comes from wanting to make people smile and feel more normal," said Michele.

The Olive Branch opens next week on Wednesday at Rockford City Hall and on Thursday at the Rockford Roasting Company.