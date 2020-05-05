Rock Valley College names Interim President

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College has named an Interim President.



Beth Young was appointed as Interim President by the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees during the April 28, 2020, Board of Trustees meeting.



Young was delegated as Acting President by outgoing President Dr. Doug Jensen on March 30, 2020. The vote by trustees transitions Young from Acting President to Interim President.

Young has served as the College’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) since December 2019 and previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for RVC since 2016.



Prior to RVC, Young was the Dean of Business Affairs at Kishwaukee College. She started her career as a Math teacher at Burbank High School in Burbank, California, and later taught Math for two years at Sycamore High School in Sycamore, Illinois. She graduated with a Mathematics degree from Indiana University.



Young will continue to perform the duties of the COO in addition to her role as Interim President until a new president is hired.

“Beth Young has done great work for the College with its budgeting process over the last few years in her role as CFO and has had the opportunity to oversee a number of critical areas of the College,” said RVC Board Chairman Patrick Murphy. “Her experience with ICCB [Illinois Community College Board] policies and her knowledge of the College’s finances will be invaluable in helping the College navigate the current COVID-19 crisis as we search for a new president.”

Young takes over for Dr. Doug Jensen, who accepted an offer to become the next president at Bismarck State College in North Dakota. His start date at Bismarck State is set for July 1. RVC Trustees also voted to approve a separation agreement with Dr. Jensen that will pay him through June 30.