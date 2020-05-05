 Skip to Content

Report: Illinois has 4th most coronavirus restrictions

8:47 am Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

(WREX) — A new report says Illinois has the 4th most coronavirus restrictions in the country.

A new report from Wallet Hub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 9 key metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the fewest restrictions.

The data set ranges from limits on large gatherings to the presence of a “shelter-in-place” order and whether restaurants and bars have re-opened.

The report found the states with the most restrictions were:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Rhode Island
  3. District of Columbia
  4. Illinois
  5. Pennsylvania

South Dakota was found to have the least amount of restrictions.

Click here for the full report.

