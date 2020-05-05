Pritzker: Things will look different moving forward

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says residents should get ready for things to look different moving forward in Illinois.



During his daily press briefing on COVID-19 in Chicago, the governor announced a 5-phase plan on reopening the state. However, the governor also said as things do continue to reopen, it will look different.

"Schools can open in Phase 4 but, again, things going forward...will look different. Already as you are walking the streets you can see people are wearing face coverings. They will still need to do that in Phase 3. They will still need to do that in Phase 4 if there's no treatment," said Gov. Pritzker.

The state is currently in Phase 2 of the plan, which is the Flattening phase. Once regions can meet certain thresholds—the rate of infection among those tested, the number of patients admitted to the hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining—they can move into Phase 3, which is Recovery. Gov. Pritzker says the earliest a region can hit Phase 3 is May 29.



Here's a look at 5 phases of the plan: