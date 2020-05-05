Pritzker provides update on when barbershops, salons, retail stores might be able to re-open

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker provided an update on when you might be able to get a haircut and go shopping at a retail store again.



During his daily press briefing Tuesday in Chicago, the governor announced a 5-phase plan to re-open Illinois, which includes when several businesses can re-open. The five-phase plan is based on regional healthcare availability and recognizes the distinct impact COVID-19 has had on different regions of our state as well as regional variations in hospital capacity.



Of the 5-phase plan—which is guided by public health metrics designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, education, and recreational activities in each phase—manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions in Phase 3, which is the Recovery phase. The state is currently in Phase 2, which is the Flattening phase.



Gov. Pritzker says the earliest a region can get to Phase 3 is May 29. There is no target date for phases 4 or 5 as of now.



The state is broken down into four regions: northeast Illinois, north central Illinois, central Illinois and southern Illinois. The northern Illinois region, including Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Lee counties, are in the North-Central Illinois region.



Here's a look at all 5 phases: