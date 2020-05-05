Local businesses team up to feed essential workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than 200 meals to frontline workers at every Rockford-area hospital. That's the goal for Aero Ale House in Loves Park and Primetime Audio/Video in Rockford.

The two businesses teamed up on the effort. Primetime bought and donated all the food, while Aero Ale House put together the meals.

"We don't know when we are going to go back to work, you know, and open these dining rooms back up. So this is just a great chance to, you know, give back and do what we can each day," said owner of Aero Ale House, Matt Pendergrass.

The food delivereies began with SwedishAmerican on April 29. Then on May first at Mercyhealth. Lastly, on May 5, the food came to OSF staff.