Lee Co. COVID-19 cases spike after outbreak at Dixon facility

LEE COUNTY (WREX) Over the last 24 hours, cases of COVID-19 in Lee County jumped more than 50% from 30 to 46.

The county health department said it's because of an outbreak at the Jack Mabley Center in Dixon. The center is a place for people who have behavioral and medical needs.

Twenty-four of the 112 residents at the facility have tested positive so far. Eleven staff also tested positive. That means the center makes up more than 75% of the county's positive cases.

The Lee County Health Department said most of the positive cases are without symptoms so far. It went on to say The Jack Mabley Center has been following IDPH guidelines and working cooperatively with local leaders.