Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday underwent nonsurgical treatment for a benign gallblader condition, the court said in a statement.

The treatment took place at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, and she remains there "resting comfortably," the court said.

She plans to participate in teleconference arguments Wednesday from her bed, according to the statement.

On Monday, after hearing oral arguments, the justice was tested in Washington, D.C., where doctors discovered a gallstone that had caused an infection, the court said.