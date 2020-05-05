Illinois reports 176 new coronavirus related deaths, highest one day death toll

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Illinois continues to rise as does the deaths related to the virus.



On Tuesday, the Illinois department of Public Health reported 2,122 new cases of the virus, bringing the total up to 65,962. The state has run more than 346,000 tests.



The state also reported 176 new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday, the highest day-to-day death toll to date. The state's total death count is now up to 2,838.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

