Griffin tabbed as new Auburn girls head basketball coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When Taylor Griffin told her players she would be taking over as the Auburn girls basketball coach, they reacted with excitement.

"There was some screaming, there was some jumping up and down of excitement," Griffin said.

That enthusiasm is something Griffin, an Auburn assistant last season, shares as a first time head coach.

"It's always something I've been looking forward to since being a player myself," Griffin, who played at Rockford Lutheran and the University of Dubuque, said. " Just looking ahead in the future and getting this coaching position, it's very special to me and my family."

Last year was a record-breaking season for the Lady Knights. They won their first NIC-10 title in program history and their first Regional championship in 33 years. Griffin wants to build on that success.

"Right now I plan on sticking with the same thing, run and go," she said. "We're very quick. We have quick guards. We have a lot of talent coming up from the younger JV and freshman girls that will be pulled up to varsity. [We'll] run the floor. My motto is going to be score and defend. We score and then if we can get back and defend we're going to be alright."

That fast pace of play fits perfectly with a high energy head coach at the helm.