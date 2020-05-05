Experts say increased screen time could compromise your health amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sound of our alarm clock is generally one we dread, but it's vitally important when it comes to keeping our body in schedule.

That body schedule however, can be thrown in flux due to the radiation given off by electronic screen according to Swedish American Psychiatrist, Dr. Oday Alsarraf.

"Certain electromagnetic frequency is being emitted, so that effects our ability to calm down out brain," Dr. Alsarraf said. " Believe it or not, that also in turn can effect our circadian rhythm."

Circadian rhythm might only jog our memories as a the answer to a high school science quiz, but it controls a number of our body's functions. The rhythm helps dictate our sleep schedule, metabolism and another vital function that's more important now than ever.

"Our immune system goes through significant problems when our circadian rhythm and our basic metabolism is off," Dr Alsarraf said.

One way to help maintain that rhythm according to founder and CEO of KP Counseling Kevin Polky is to establish routines, especially before going to bed.

"How much time do you have for you brain to settle into a slow pace, less stimulation prior to asking your brain to fall asleep?" Polky said.

Polky went on to say that avoiding screens for at least 90 minutes before bedtime can help your brain properly relax before sleep.

Even with a good routine, that might not be enough to ensure a proper rhythm during the stay at home order. Without normal day-to-day activities taking place, Dr. Alsarraf says we're not burning our typical amount of calories.

To help keep our metabolism in check, both Polky and Dr. Alsarraf recommend increasing our amount of daily exercise.

By cutting down screen time and increasing our activity level, it will help our body stay in rhythm, and keep our immune system strong.