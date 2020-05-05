COVID-19 forces Rockford artists to go virtual

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Catastrophic, that's how one artist describes what COVID-19 has done to the local art community. But now that community is adapting and changing the way we consume Rockford's vibrant art scene.

"A lot of artists have tried to pivot and create online galleries and figuring out how to get what we are doing out there," Jenny Mathews, a local artist, explains.

Most artists are self-employed and because they can't host galleries or shows in person, their livelihood is on the line. But many are finding a way to adjust, through the internet. And because of the "stay-at-home" order, Mathews has been busy.

"I'm working much smaller [and] as result, more rapidly," Mathews says. "Yeah, I am getting more work done."

Jenny Mathews

Mathews shares her work on Facebook and says she's getting more requests than she did before the pandemic.

"I think we're lucky in the technology we have that we're able to still connect remotely," Mathews says.

And that's also something Laura Gomel at 317 Art Collective plans to take advantage of. Wednesday, she hosts her first online class.

"I'll just go live tomorrow at 11 and I'll start teaching the class like I would in person," Gomel says.

If you don't have supplies, for $15, Gomel offers a curbside pick-up.

"This will be on the Smarty Pants Rockford Facebook page to go live," Gomel explains.

She says she plans on leaving up the stream so people can do it on their own time. These are just some the adaptations artists have to make going forward.

"When the weather gets nicer, you might see some outdoor social distancing classes where people sit very far apart," Mathews adds.

But for the mean time, these artists are staying creative with the internet to showcase their creativity in the art scene.

Mathews says she thinks it's great that art is getting more and more virtual because the audience is bigger online.