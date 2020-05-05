Beloit College names DeGeorge new AD

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit College Athletic Department is under new leadership but in familiar territory as the Buccaneers announced Dave DeGeorge as the college’s next athletic director. DeGeorge will continue to be at the helm of the Buccaneer baseball program, a seat he has held for 30 years, while adding athletic director responsibilities.

“Dave is a proven leader on campus with a successful track record as a coach who we believe will take Beloit athletics and the college to new heights,” noted Provost and Dean Eric Boynton. “The level of energy, creativity, and integrity he brings to his work is unmatched.”

DeGeorge, a 1989 graduate of Beloit College, took over the Buccaneer baseball program in 1991. In 30 years at the helm, DeGeorge has amassed 460 wins, the most in Midwest Conference history, and 196 league victories, second-most in the MWC, leading the program to conference titles in 2009 and 2016. During his tenure, he has coached 20 players to All-Region honors, nearly 100 All-Midwest Conference selections, three major award winners in the conference, over 100 academic all-conference honorees and has been named the MWC Coach of the Year three times (2016, 2011, 2009). In 2016, DeGeorge was named the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Associations College Coach of the Year. From 1991 to 2009, DeGeorge was also a member of the football coaching staff assisting on defense and special teams.

“I am extremely pleased to undertake the role of Director of Athletics," DeGeorge said in a statement. "Outside of my family, Beloit College has been the most impactful force in my life. I started out as a kid on the sidelines, became a student athlete and I’ve been fortunate to lead championship teams as a coach. My goal as Athletic Director will be to help our coaches build winning programs, ensure that our athletic program is an integral component of the education experience on campus and help the College meet our enrollment goals. I want to thank President Scott Bierman, Provost Eric Boynton and Dean of Students Cecil Youngblood for entrusting me with this responsibility.”

Coaches assuming the role as athletic director has nearly become a tradition at Beloit College as DeGeorge assumes the role from Tim Schmiechen, the long-time head of the men’s soccer program (1990-2016), who transitioned to a fundraising role in Development at Beloit College last week. DeGeorge is also following in his father’s footsteps. Ed DeGeorge took over the Buccaneer football program in 1977 serving as the head coach for 29 years. He also served as the college’s athletic director from 1985-2004. Before Ed DeGeorge, Bill Knapton, Bob Nicholls and Dolph Stanley served dual roles as head coach and athletic director dating back to 1945.