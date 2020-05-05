BBB warns of puppy scams, fake masks scams during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that over 90% of reports into the BBB Scamtracker in April were Coronavirus related or fake online sites selling pets and products that victims will never receive.



The BBB says the puppy and pet scams have been an alarming trend in the past month. The most recent victims this past month, say scammers are using COVID-19 as an excuse for pets being delayed and held at the airport. They also say it’s the reason scammers say they need more money for additional care or to get them through extra security.



Reports have also come in from other BBB’s stating that the perpetrators say they are selling the puppies because the owner is an elderly person who is afraid of catching COVID-19 from the new pet.



Other online scams this past month have included things people turn to often in an economic downturn; including fake employment offers stealing both personal identity and money from victims and phony investments.

“With so many people working from home, sheltering in place, and stores being closed for shopping, COVID-19 scams and online shopping is opening the door for consumer fraud,” said Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “A tip-off to the rip-off is fake websites luring customers with deeply discounted prices or hard to get items like COVID-19 tests masks.”

