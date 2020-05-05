A brief break from the chill sneaks in at midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The rain and colder temperatures briefly move out of the Stateline going into Wednesday and Thursday. While the chilly air and rain eventually come right back to us, we at least get a couple day break beforehand.

Evening rain:

Soggy weather started up late last night and stayed fairly steady throughout the day. An area of low pressure slowly moving Iowa kept feeding the Stateline moisture, and kept the rain going all day as a result.

The low moves out tonight, and dry air quickly sweeps in. We should see an end to the rain after sunset. The rest of the night stays cloudy yet dry. Colder air doesn't leave just yet. Temperatures fall into the upper 30's overnight.

Brief break:

A little more sunshine and warmer air overhead should give us the boost we need to get closer to average for a couple days. For reference, we are usually right near 70 degrees for a high.

Wednesday jumps to the low 60's, or about 10 degrees warmer than today. The day overall looks party cloudy and mostly dry. There is a slight chance for a quick shower or two in the evening, but those look widely scattered, so most spots may stay dry. If these showers do come to pass, the rain quickly dries up Wednesday evening.

Going into Thursday, the weather should remain quieter and sunny. The middle 60's hold on for another day in a row. This is about 5 degrees below average, so we are pretty close to being near normal.

Cold weekend:

Low pressure fro the Arctic keeps temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average into next week.

Another cold snap hits us again with the 50's later this week. A polar low pressure dives in from the Arctic, and spins overhead through early next week. With the core of the cold air nearby, temperatures struggle to warm during the day, then get frosty to below freezing at night.

The polar low arrives Friday, sending temperatures down again to nearly 20 degrees below average. We top out in the low 50's, like we saw early this week. At night, temperatures are likely to fall below freezing, so protect your garden or crops from the frosty to freezing conditions.

Over the weekend, temperatures stay in the middle to low 50's during the day, then the 30's at night. While conditions are likely to be frosty at night, we do remain above freezing both nights.

Mother's Day may be a little soggy with rain showers coming back into the picture. A storm system gets light rain going into the morning, then showers continue to fall through the day. We should dry out again Sunday night.

Remaining cold:

The polar low in the upper atmosphere gets reinforced early next week, so look for more days in the 50's, with nights in the 30's. We may see rain showers again on Tuesday.

Late next week, the weather pattern may switch, so milder air could return after next Wednesday. While still a ways out (meaning things could change), the long range outlook looks good for bringing average weather back about a week or so from today.