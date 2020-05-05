13 WREX to air all 5 RPS 205 graduations on Stateline CW 14

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused school districts across the country to come up with unique was to hold graduation ceremonies.

We here at 13 WREX are excited to help celebrate seniors in the Rockford Public School District by airing graduation ceremonies from all 5 RPS 205 high schools.

The ceremonies will air on the first 3 days of June on the Stateline CW 14. Here's a look at the schedule of graduation ceremonies:

Roosevelt: Monday, June 1, noon

Auburn: Tuesday, June 2, noon

Jefferson: Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m.

East: Wednesday, June 3, noon

Guilford: Wednesday, June 3, 1 p.m.

You can find the Stateline CW on the following cable, satellite and over-the-air channels:

Comcast: 1041 & 914 (HD), 14 (SD)

Charter/Spectrum: 14

Mediacom: 707 (HD), 7 (SD)

DirecTV: 14

Over-the-air: 13.2

RPS 205 will premiere on the RPS 205 YouTube channel and Facebook page a couple days in advance. Here is a look at that schedule: