WREX to continue to air Jeopardy! at 4, 4:30 p.m. through May

WREX to continue to air Jeopardy! at 4, 4:30 p.m. through MayNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — We heard you, Stateline: And now, Jeopardy! will continue to run at its new time slot through the month of May.
Through the end of May, Jeopardy! will continue to air at 4 and 4:30 p.m, which is normally the Dr. Phil time slot.
Dr. Phil will continue to air at 3 p.m.
13 WREX will continue to air daily news conferences held by state and local authorities.
Here's a reminder of the schedule lasting through May:
- Jeopardy will move from 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Dr. Phil will move from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- You can also watch an encore of Dr. Phil the following day at 1 p.m. on the CW.
These changes are currently slated to last through May 30.