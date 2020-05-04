Winnebago County reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, total cases reaches 600

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County has reached 600 as the county reports 54 new cases.



The total number of cases is now up to 616 in the county. Of the new cases, the ages ranged less than 10 years old up to the 60s. The case count has jumped by 97% in the past week, according to Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.



There have been roughly 6,900 tests given in the county. Of those tests, 16.2 percent have come back positive.



As of Monday, there have been 107 recoveries of the virus.



Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department says the local response team was in zip codes of concern this past weekend. The team visited the following zip codes: 61102, 61104, 61108, 61109, 6016.



Dr. Martell says the teams wore masks and provided information to the residents in these areas. The doctor says these areas were visited due to the lower social economic status of residents in these areas. Residents also have higher rate as chronic disease in these communities, said Dr. Martell.



Location of concerns can be removed off the list after 0 new cases in 28 days, said Dr. Martell.