Weekend COVID-19 recap in northern Illinois region

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases across the northern Illinois region continues to lead the way.



Winnebago County continues to lead the 9 county region in both cases, deaths and recoveries.



As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, there's been 1,168 cases in the 9 counties, along with 43 deaths and 206 recoveries.



Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Boone – 136 cases, 11 deaths and 26 recoveries

– 136 cases, 11 deaths and 26 recoveries Carroll – 10 cases, 2 deaths, 7 recoveries

– 10 cases, 2 deaths, 7 recoveries DeKalb – 129 cases, 1 death, no recoveries reported

– 129 cases, 1 death, no recoveries reported Jo Daviess – 13 cases, no deaths, no recoveries reported

– 13 cases, no deaths, no recoveries reported Lee – 30 cases, no deaths, 15 recoveries

– 30 cases, no deaths, 15 recoveries Ogle – 132 cases, 2 deaths, 35 recoveries

– 132 cases, 2 deaths, 35 recoveries Stephenson – 63 cases, no deaths, 10 recoveries

– 63 cases, no deaths, 10 recoveries Whiteside – 96 cases, 6 deaths, 12 recoveries

– 96 cases, 6 deaths, 12 recoveries Winnebago – 562 cases, 21 deaths, 101 recoveries