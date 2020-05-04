Web Producer (Part-Time)

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- If you’re passionate about winning breaking news and delivering other compelling content in a multi-platform multi-media world, here's your chance. Apply today to join our growing team as the next Web Producer for WREX in Rockford, Illinois.

We are committed to strong journalism and community service on television, on the Web, on mobile and in social media. We are looking for someone who can help provide new content for our station and four other Quincy Media stations across the state of Illinois. A successful candidate will have solid news judgment, exceptional news writing abilities, as well as strong planning, leadership and communication skills.

Knowledge of the Wordpress CMS and social media best practices are preferred but not required. Weekends and early mornings required. If you have the drive to succeed, we’ll teach you and help you grow.

Newsroom experience preferred.

Send resume, cover letter and writing samples to:

Josh Morgan, Station Manager

jmorgan@wrex.com

WREX IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE