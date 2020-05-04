 Skip to Content

Taking a look at COVID-19 cases by zip code in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — As the testing for the coronavirus across the Stateline has increased, so has the number of cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health breaks down the number of cases by zip code once there's been 5 or more cases in that zip code.

IDPH is reporting new zip codes in Winnebago and Ogle counties.

Here's a look at the cases by the zip code in the Stateline as of 4:30 p.m. Monday:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

  • 61016 - 17 confirmed, 99 tested
  • 61101 - 65 confirmed, 480 tested
  • 61102 - 74 confirmed, 395 tested
  • 61103 - 63 confirmed, 438 tested
  • 61104 - 90 confirmed, 337 tested
  • 61107 - 41 confirmed, 356 tested
  • 61108 - 94 confirmed, 432 tested
  • 61109 - 73 confirmed, 446 tested
  • 61111 - 21 confirmed, 257 tested
  • 61114 - 30 confirmed, 162 tested
  • 61115 - 22 confirmed, 232 tested
  • 61072 - 8 confirmed, 78 tested
  • 61073 - 12 confirmed, 160 tested
  • 61080 - 12 confirmed, 77 tested

BOONE COUNTY

  • 61008 - 126 positive, 394 tested
  • 61065 - 14 positive, 110 tested

OGLE COUNTY

  • 61064 - 8 positive, 46 tested
  • 61068 - 98 positive, 710 tested
  • 61084 - 6 positive, 21 tested

STEPHENSON COUNTY

  • 61032 - 63 positive, 272 tested

LEE COUNTY

  • 61021 - 16 positive, 393 tested

The state reported more than 2,300 new cases of the virus on Monday.

