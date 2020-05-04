Taking a look at COVID-19 cases by zip code in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — As the testing for the coronavirus across the Stateline has increased, so has the number of cases.



The Illinois Department of Public Health breaks down the number of cases by zip code once there's been 5 or more cases in that zip code.



IDPH is reporting new zip codes in Winnebago and Ogle counties.



Here's a look at the cases by the zip code in the Stateline as of 4:30 p.m. Monday:

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

61016 - 17 confirmed, 99 tested

- 17 confirmed, 99 tested 61101 - 65 confirmed, 480 tested

- 65 confirmed, 480 tested 61102 - 74 confirmed, 395 tested

- 74 confirmed, 395 tested 61103 - 63 confirmed, 438 tested

63 confirmed, 438 tested 61104 - 90 confirmed, 337 tested

90 confirmed, 337 tested 61107 - 41 confirmed, 356 tested

41 confirmed, 356 tested 61108 - 94 confirmed, 432 tested

94 confirmed, 432 tested 61109 - 73 confirmed, 446 tested

73 confirmed, 446 tested 61111 - 21 confirmed, 257 tested

21 confirmed, 257 tested 61114 - 30 confirmed, 162 tested

30 confirmed, 162 tested 61115 - 22 confirmed, 232 tested

- 22 confirmed, 232 tested 61072 - 8 confirmed, 78 tested

8 confirmed, 78 tested 61073 - 12 confirmed, 160 tested

12 confirmed, 160 tested 61080 - 12 confirmed, 77 tested

BOONE COUNTY

61008 - 126 positive, 394 tested

126 positive, 394 tested 61065 - 14 positive, 110 tested

OGLE COUNTY

61064 - 8 positive, 46 tested

- 8 positive, 46 tested 61068 - 98 positive, 710 tested

- 98 positive, 710 tested 61084 - 6 positive, 21 tested

STEPHENSON COUNTY

61032 - 63 positive, 272 tested

LEE COUNTY

61021 - 16 positive, 393 tested

The state reported more than 2,300 new cases of the virus on Monday.