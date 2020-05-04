Taking a look at COVID-19 cases by zip code in the Stateline
STATELINE (WREX) — As the testing for the coronavirus across the Stateline has increased, so has the number of cases.
The Illinois Department of Public Health breaks down the number of cases by zip code once there's been 5 or more cases in that zip code.
IDPH is reporting new zip codes in Winnebago and Ogle counties.
Here's a look at the cases by the zip code in the Stateline as of 4:30 p.m. Monday:
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
- 61016 - 17 confirmed, 99 tested
- 61101 - 65 confirmed, 480 tested
- 61102 - 74 confirmed, 395 tested
- 61103 - 63 confirmed, 438 tested
- 61104 - 90 confirmed, 337 tested
- 61107 - 41 confirmed, 356 tested
- 61108 - 94 confirmed, 432 tested
- 61109 - 73 confirmed, 446 tested
- 61111 - 21 confirmed, 257 tested
- 61114 - 30 confirmed, 162 tested
- 61115 - 22 confirmed, 232 tested
- 61072 - 8 confirmed, 78 tested
- 61073 - 12 confirmed, 160 tested
- 61080 - 12 confirmed, 77 tested
BOONE COUNTY
- 61008 - 126 positive, 394 tested
- 61065 - 14 positive, 110 tested
OGLE COUNTY
- 61064 - 8 positive, 46 tested
- 61068 - 98 positive, 710 tested
- 61084 - 6 positive, 21 tested
STEPHENSON COUNTY
- 61032 - 63 positive, 272 tested
LEE COUNTY
- 61021 - 16 positive, 393 tested
The state reported more than 2,300 new cases of the virus on Monday.