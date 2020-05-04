RPS 205 announces end-of-year details, including prom and graduation information

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools 205 has announced its plans for the end of the school year, including graduation and prom for students.



The district says virtual graduation ceremonies are scheduled for each high school.



These will premiere on the RPS 205 YouTube channel and Facebook page, and we'll share links when they're available. Follow this schedule to watch each graduation ceremony on YouTube and Facebook:

Roosevelt: Friday, May 29, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 29, 4 p.m. Auburn: Monday, June 1, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 1, 4 p.m. Jefferson: Monday, June 1, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. East: Tuesday, June 2, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 4 p.m. Guilford: Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m.

If you can't catch the stream live, don't worry, we here at 13 WREX have you covered! We'll air each one of the graduations on the Stateline CW! Here's a look at that schedule:

Roosevelt: Monday, June 1, noon

Monday, June 1, noon Auburn: Tuesday, June 2, noon

Tuesday, June 2, noon Jefferson: Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2, 1 p.m. East: Wednesday, June 3, noon

Wednesday, June 3, noon Guilford: Wednesday, June 3, 1 p.m.

Graduates should pick up diplomas at their school on the following dates:

Monday, June 1: Roosevelt

Tuesday, June 2: Auburn & Jefferson

Wednesday, June 3: East & Guilford

Graduates must follow this schedule, by assigned academy. Pickup will happen through drive-up service, and everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times.

RPS 205 says if stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines are eased by the Summer, each high school will host an event later this summer for graduates to gather at school in their cap and gown to take pictures. This would be in addition to the virtual ceremony.

RPS 205 announced proms have been tentatively rescheduled, as well. Here's a look at that schedule:

Jefferson: July 11 at Tebala Event Center

July 11 at Tebala Event Center East: July 24 at Klehm Arboretum

July 24 at Klehm Arboretum Auburn: July 25 at Cliffbreakers

July 25 at Cliffbreakers Guilford: July 31 at Forest Hills Country Club

The school district says these plans are subject to change.

RPS 205 also announced plans for students and parents to pick-up their belongings.

In most cases, families will only need to make one trip to school to both pick up personal items – such as items from lockers, medication from the nurse's office, fundraiser materials, and caps and gowns for graduating seniors – and to return any materials to school, such as textbooks and library books, Chromebooks and chargers, athletic equipment and musical instruments. Pickup and returns will happen via drive-up. Families should stay in their vehicles. Plans will also be shared for families who need walk-up assistance.

Students' personal items: Items in lockers will be returned to the student who is assigned to that locker. Items will be bagged in a district-provided clear plastic bag. Those items will be available via drive-up pickup – each school will share specific details.

Medication: Staff will work with students/families who still have medication in the nurse's office to return it to the student/family.

Staff safety: Staff will take precautions to ensure they remain safe during end-of-year pickup and drop off. The number of staff members in a school building at a time will be limited, and staff will remain at least six feet apart. Staff will wear Personal Protective Equipment – including face coverings and gloves – while handling student materials. Nursing staff will also conduct temperature checks for staff.

