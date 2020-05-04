Rockford Park District to start Esports league

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With traditional sports on hold for the foreseeable future, the Rockford Park District looks to technology to fill the gap.

The park district now has an Esports league that will start with Rocket League on May 16. There are an unlimited number of spots available. Leaders at the park district say they hope to expand their Esports programming in the future.

Like I said earlier, there is some growth with Esports, and we're going to continue to invest in this community, and make it work," said Rockford Park District Youth Sports Manager Lamont Jones.

Registrations will be accepted until Saturday. To register, click here.