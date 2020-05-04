Rockford family still fighting to solve murder of Tammy Tracey

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you've never heard of Tammy Tracey before, chances are you will now.

Two new billboards went up in the Rockford area Monday morning. Both say, "Never Forget Tammy L. Tracey."

On May 27, 1987, Tracey disappeared after she went to wax her car at Searls Park. In April 1988, her body was found at Sugar River Forest Preserve. She had been shot and stabbed to death.

This is the first time since Tracey's disappearance that the family's put up billboards asking for information in the case. Family members tell 13 News they want her murder solved and the killer brought to justice while Tracey's mother is still alive.

13 News spoke with Tracey's mother and is working on an in-depth story about Tracey's disappearance. An air-date for that piece has yet to be determined. Stay tuned to 13 WREX for the latest information.

If you have any information about what happened to Tammy Tracey, contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867