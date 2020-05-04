Rockford BBQ restaurant hands out free meals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lunch time was a little sweeter, or at least tangier, for some people in Rockford.

Smokehouse Bar-B-Que on Harrison Ave. gave out free lunches to the community Monday. The meals included BBQ chicken or pork for adults, and chicken or hot dogs for kids.

The restaurant said it wanted to do something to show its appreciation for the community, customers, and partners.

"Feed the adults, feed the kids so they don't have to worry about it. Just take the stress out of it, even for just one day," said Soaya Marshall, the assistant manager of Smokehouse Barbeque.

The restaurant is open during this pandemic and offering curb-side pickup.