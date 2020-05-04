Report: Rockford seeing jump in violent crime, robberies compared to last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has released updated crime stats through the month of April.



The report shows crime trends in the city through 2020 so far and how it compares to the numbers from 2019.

According to the report, robberies are up 23 percent with 90 reports so far this year.



The biggest jump was shots fired calls, which are up 27 percent compared to this time last year.



Rockford did see downward trends as well.



Property crimes, auto thefts and domestic related violent crime are all down compared to April of 2019.



The City of Rockford shared the stats on its facebook page and said the following:

"So far, 2020 has been a year of uncertainty. COVID-19 has changed just about everything in our daily lives. However, our Rockford Police Department continues its dedication to fighting crime and improving our community."



Here's a full breakdown of the year to date crime stats report:

Robbery (up 23%):

2019: 73

2020: 90

Property Crime (down 12%):

2019: 1,329

2020: 1,169

Auto Thefts (down 3%):

2019: 98

2020: 95

Shots Fired (up 27%):

2019: 122

2020: 155

Aggravated Assaults (up 7%):

2019: 375

2020: 400

Violent Crimes (up 8%):

2019: 505

2020: 545

Domestic Related Violent Crime: (down 4%)

2019: 34%

2020: 30%

13 News is set to speak with Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea on Monday afternoon. We'll have full coverage on 13 News at 5 & 6.