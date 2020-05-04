McHenry drive-in movie theater to re-open

MCHNERY, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago drive-in movie theater will be opening up this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced various businesses to close up shop weeks ago.



The McHenry Outdoor Theater announced on Facebook that it's reopening Friday and Saturday night and that it will likely be showing "The Flintstones" and "Jurassic Park."



Later this month the theater will expand to seven days a week.



The theater that normally can fit 750 vehicles will only allow 350 in order to make sure the moviegoers practice social distancing.



And they can order snacks from a cart that will make its way around the drive-in.



The announcement of the theater re-opening comes after a back-and-forth battle between the theater and the state and whether or not they can re-open.