May 4: 2,341 new coronavirus cases in Illinois, 46 new deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The state of Illinois continues to see new coronavirus cases and deaths related to the virus.



On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,341 new cases of the virus across the state. The total number of confirmed cases in Illinois is now up to 63,840. Gov. Pritzker says 13,834 new tests were given in the past 24 hours.



The state also reported new deaths related to the virus on Monday. IDPH reported 46 new deaths, bringing the death toll across the state up to 2,662.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



