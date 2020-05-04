Lena church files appeal after federal ruling

LENA (WREX) -- The day after a judge ruled Governor JB Pritzker's Stay at Home Order was constitutional as it pertained to religious gatherings, The Beloved Church files an appeal in federal court.

Sunday, Judge John Z. Lee denied the motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in a 37-page ruling.

The 37-page ruling cited the governor's new order, which recognized free exercise of religion as an "essential activity." That adjustment was made on April 30 by the Pritzker administration, the same day the lawsuit was filed.

The church's pastor, Stephen Cassell, and The Beloved Church appealed those two rulings to the United States Court of Appeals Monday.

“Governor Pritzker’s arbitrary 10-person limit applies only to churches but not to the many other businesses open in Illinois today, from liquor stores to lawyers to pet groomers," said Vice President and Senior Counsel, Peter Breen from Thomas More Society, a nonprofit public interest law firm that represents the church and pastor. "Our constitution requires that churches receive at least equal treatment as any secular enterprise. Pritzker’s latest threat of jail for people of faith is outrageous, and we will seek immediate relief from the court of appeals to defend our clients.”

When asked what police could do to enforce groups not getting too large, Governor Pritzker said charging them is a last resort.

"It is not an intention that people will go to jail," the governor said. "I will say, however, that if people are persistently defiant, they can be put in jail. I'm not suggesting that's the best answer or the first answer, but it is something that's an option for local law enforcement."

The church has not received a citation for Sunday's service, according to Lena Village President Dennis Bergman. He did say the church could still be cited in the future.

The church says it does plan on having another in person service, though it did not say if that was planned for this Sunday.