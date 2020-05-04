Inmate who died in Winnebago County Jail last year ruled a suicide

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced the results of an investigation of an inmate who died in the Winnebago County Jail last year.

Joseph McCormick was found hanging in his jail cell last December. McCormick was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



An autopsy was conducted and the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia due to hanging.



The death was investigated by the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force. On Monday, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office announced the investigation has been completed.



The investigation found McCormick died by suicide, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

McCormick was one of two men who were indicted on attempted first degree murder and armed robbery charges earlier in 2019.

Authorities say McCormick and Bradley Wooden, 22, committed four armed robberies total, two on April 19th and two on April 20th.

The attempted first degree murder charges come from injuries a victim sustained during one of the robberies on April 20th.