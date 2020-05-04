Illinois man who put crosses at sites of mass shootings dies

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man who spent years making crosses and bringing them to the sites of mass shootings and other disasters around the United States has died.



Susie Zanis says her 69-year-old father, Greg Zanis, died early Monday.



His death was expected after a recent announcement that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and just last week he greeted well-wishers from his porch as they drove by as part of a drive-by procession and living visitation organized by his daughter.



Zanis made and delivered some 27,000 crosses to the sites of mass shootings and other tragedies for more than two decades.