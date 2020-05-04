Housing scam becomes more believable during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In her 14 years as a real estate agent, Toni VanderHeyden has seen a number of housing scams.

"It's not unusual," says VanderHeyden. "I see it every single spring."

VanderHeyden says every spring she sees an online scam that targets home buyers and renters.

"That's when many people are renting or renewing leases and changing locations," says VanderHeyden.

She says a scammer will take one of her office's legitimate property listings and try to pass it off as their own on Craigslist.

"We call it hijacking the listing. Whoever hijacks the listing, puts it on Craigslist saying it's for rent when it's never been for rent."

VanderHeyden says the scammer will ask the interested renter to send money with the promise the keys will be waiting for them. Recently she says a woman called in tears after sending $800 to the scammer before realizing it was a con. While this isn't a new scam, the pandemic presents a new opportunity for con-artists to take advantage of.

"They now have another technique or tool because 'Guess what, you can't get in here, you're going to have to rent it without looking at it'."

13 WREX obtained emails between an interested renter and a scammer pretending to own one of VanderHeyden's properties. The scammer stated COVID-19 would prevent the buyer from being able to see the property. VanderHeyden urges buyers to beware of anyone who wants to do business only online, won't speak on the phone, and pushes you to put money down without seeing the property.

"You've got to talk to a reputable, local individual. I can't say that enough. Reputable and local."

The Better Business Bureau of Rockford reiterates VanderHeyden's warning and says people should never provide a rental deposit for a property sight unseen. It adds no payment should be made until you meet with the landlord or real estate agent and to always deal with a licensed agent with a brick and mortar office location.