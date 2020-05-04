Harlem bus drivers host parade for students

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — In another show of support for students during this pandemic, Harlem bus drivers showed local kids some love.

They paraded through neighborhoods in the Harlem School District Monday. Other vehicles joined the parade to add to the show of support. As the vehicles drove by, parents and students came out of their homes to wave and say, "thank you".

Students haven't been in class for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers across the community have held neighborhood parades to let students know they miss them in their classroom.