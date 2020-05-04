Haney: Doesn’t make sense for Winnebago County to open right now

COVID-19 UPDATE: Local leaders provide an update on the spread of coronavirus in Winnebago County. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, May 4, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says it doesn't make sense for the county to re-open right now during the coronavirus pandemic.



Chairman Frank Haney addressed the topic during a press conference on Monday regarding COVID-19.

"There's been a lot of discussion, and for good reasons...but a city by city or county by county solution would be a political solution, not a public health solution," said Chairman Haney.

Chairman Haney cited East Peoria re-opening, but said their population/case count isn't the same as Winnebago County.



The chairman also addressed the county's ties with Chicago and the Chicago Suburbs.

"We are not Chicago, but we're hyper-connected with Chicago and Chicago-metro," Haney said.

Chairman Haney says of the county's population, not everyone who lives in Winnebago County works in Winnebago County, as well as not everyone who works in the county lives in the county.

Citing the U.S Census Bureau, Haney says 77,000 people live and work in Winnebago County. However, Haney says more than 40,000 people work in Winnebago County, but live outside the county. On the flip side, Haney says there's more than 50,000 people who live in Winnebago County, but work outside the county.



Chairman Haney then spoke on Cook County specifically, saying Winnebago and Cook counties exchange 17,000 people a day for work. Meaning residents waking up in Winnebago County and working in Cook County, and vice versa. Haney says there's an additional exchange of 19,000 people from Winnebago County and the Chicago Suburbs.