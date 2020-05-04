Gas prices rise in Rockford for first time since February

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in two months, gas prices in Rockford have gone up.



According to GasBuddy, prices in Rockford went up by a little more than 7 cents in the past week. This is the first time gas prices have gone up in Rockford since late February.



The average gallon of gas is now up to $1.66/g, which is still more than a dollar cheaper than this time last year.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Rockford is priced at $1.35/g today while the most expensive is $1.80/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.



Experts believe drivers should expect to start paying a little more at the pump.

"It's becoming a bit clearer that those 99 cent per gallon gas prices from the COVID-19 pandemic are solidly behind us as gasoline demand rebounds across the country as cities and states slowly reopen. The lowest priced stations in the country will see some upward movement, but most areas will still see declines," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While oil may continue to struggle, a disconnect between low oil prices and rising gasoline prices has emerged at the hands of refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline. As demand stages a rebound, it remains to be seen how quickly refiners will raise production to meet the locations that have or will begin to re-open in the days and weeks ahead. For now, expect prices to see upward potential- but only in the lower priced states- as we await a boost in gasoline production."