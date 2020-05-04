Following a sunny and warm Sunday, cooler temperatures are ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday brought some warm temperatures to the Stateline as Rockford hit a high of 75°. That kind of warmth is a thing of the past, at least for this week.

Much cooler Monday:

High temperatures today are going to be significantly cooler than what the region enjoyed Sunday. Most locations are going to struggle to get to near 60° under increasingly cloudy skies. Despite the increasing cloud cover, dry conditions are forecast to stick around through much of the day.

Highs are going to be more typical of early-to-mid-April Monday.

Model guidance suggests rain develops overnight, with the best coverage of rain likely just south of the Rockford area.

Showery start to Tuesday:

Rain chances begin to ramp up overnight into the predawn hours of Tuesday. Rain is likely to be with us for the start of Tuesday before wrapping up late in the morning.

Rain is likely to dot the Radar early Tuesday morning.

Cloudy skies are going to persist through Tuesday, despite the tapering rain chances. Under those cloud-covered skies, temperatures are going to struggle to get much above 50°. The forecast high for Rockford of 52° is likely to mean typically cooler spots like Freeport may not get out of the 40s.

Gradual midweek warm-up:

Slightly warmer weather is ahead for both Wednesday and Thursday as highs approach 60°. A stray shower or two is possible Wednesday afternoon with a bit more sunshine in the forecast.

Thursday is likely to be the warmest day of the next seven days, as highs climb into the lower 60s. As a reminder, high temperatures for early May are typically in the upper 60s!

Friday chill:

Sunshine doesn't appear likely to help the Stateline out with high temperatures on Friday. Current trends keep temperatures capped at only 50°, well below average.

Temperatures are going to take a tumble through the week following Sunday's warm weather.

Mostly clear skies overnight Friday into Saturday morning are going to result in temperatures falling into the upper 20s in some locations. If you've got any tender vegetation planted, you may want to consider bringing it in or covering it up.