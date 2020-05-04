COVID-19 triggers new focus on underlying conditions in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX)— The COVID-19 pandemic has brought another healthcare issue to the surface, the lack of health access for people in need.

"When we come out of this, and we will come out of this as a nation and as a country, we really need to have a serious conversation about community health," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

Haney says that conversation involves the number of people suffering from underlying conditions and the access they have to get the help they need.

"Winnebago county, although it has world class health care, is not leading the way on overall community health. We have a lot of health care options, but at the end of the day we don't have a percentage of our population that is healthy as it could be," Haney.

County Health Rankings and Road Maps reports 33% of Winnebago County's population is obese and 18% are in poor or fair health.

Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says the outbreak has caused officials to realize how much help someone may need.

"If you needed medication, if you needed to see your primary health car provider or physician, they were prepared to help you with health care," said Martell.

Haney says that same idea needs to carry over after the pandemic ends and need to include factors like education and poverty.

"We are really going to have to focus moving forward on that as a community and understand that this is something we have to approach in strategic manner," said Haney.

Officials say even if you don't have an underlying condition, you still need to keep your self healthy during the outbreak.