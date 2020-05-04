COVID-19 impacts trucking industry, demand for goods down and driver’s services closed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All driver's service centers across the state are closed due to the coronavirus and that's causing a big problem for some trucking companies, which are considered essential services by the state.

Potential new drivers can't get licenses with those facilities closed. And while truck drivers haven't had to put their jobs in park, the virus has cut back on their workload.

"A handful of our customers have shut down their plants, which has caused a drop in demand," President of Meiborg, Zach Meiborg, explains.

Four of Meiborg's ten largest customers shutdown due to infections. But luckily for his trucking company, business has stayed steady and that's because of what his drivers are transporting.

"We ship for a lot of food manufacturers and suppliers of the food manufacturing industry so, we've been fortunate to see relatively stable demand," Meiborg says.

Other trucking companies haven't been so lucky. And that's not the only impact COVID-19 is having on the industry.

Thomas Cloyd, an instructor in Rock Valley College's trucking program , says "We can't add any more new drivers to the national fleets."

Cloyd says even though truck drivers are considered essential workers, driver's services throughout the state are closed, meaning new drivers can't get their commercial licenses.

"We had a class that was about three days away from graduation and the state shut us down," Cloyd says.

That left the entire class in limbo. And with fewer drivers in the workforce, that could spell trouble long-term.

"We license between 300,000 and 480,000 commercial drivers [annually]," Don Lefeve, the CEO of the Commercial Vehicle Training Association, says. "We're anticipating that you're going to have about 60 percent of that number that actually get licensed."

Demand is expected to pick back up once businesses start to reopen, but there may not be enough drivers to fill that demand.

"As we reopen, that's going to come roaring back and be a very, very tight market in the fourth quarter as everybody restocks," Lefeve explains.

And the longer those potential drivers can't get their CDL's, the longer it will take to get businesses back to normal.

Meiborg says, though drivers are relatively isolated, they're still providing masks, hand sanitizer and enforcing social distancing to keep drivers safe while on the road.