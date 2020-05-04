 Skip to Content

Cook County deputy dies of complications of COVID-19

New
10:04 am Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

CHICAGO (AP) — A Cook County sheriff's deputy has become the second member of the department to die after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Fifty-three-year-old Deputy Richard O'Brien died Sunday. O'Brien's death comes three months after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

O'Brien -- who worked in the Civil Process Division in Skokie -- is the first member of the department to die of COVID-19 complications who did not work in the jail.

The first member of the department to die after testing positive for the virus worked at the jail, where the COVID-19 outbreak has sickened hundreds detainees and staffers and left six detainees dead.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content