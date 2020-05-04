City First Church feeds hundreds of families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nearly a month after its last food drive, which brought out hundreds of families, City First Church in Rockford hosted another event to feed those in need.

The church partnered with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to feed 250 families Monday. Church leaders say so many people showed up, they ran out of food in 30 minutes..

The need for food has grown exponentially for families during the COVID-19 pandemic as some have lost their jobs or had their hours cut. The church said it wants to continue holding these events.