Alston takes over Polo football for 2nd time

POLO (WREX) — Ted Alston is returning for another stint as Polo's head football coach. He takes over for Jeff Bumsted, who retired after leading the Marcos to the 8-man football state championship.

Alston, who is the school's athletic director, previously coached Polo from 2000-'10. He guided the Marcos to five straight playoff appearances from 2005-'09. That included a run to the state quarterfinals in 2008.

Bumsted coached the Marcos for four years, leading them to a playoff spot in their final season in traditional 11-man football before making the switch to the 8-man game, where Polo dominated its way to a state title.

