A cold weather pattern keeps this week feeling like March

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After the remarkable turn around from this weekend, the weather stays cool long term. Conditions may be brisk enough for frost late this week.

Early week showers:

A light to drizzly rain falls through much of Tuesday.

Rain showers add to the cool feeling to the weather early this week. The light rain slides in after midnight, and slowly spreads from southwest to northeast through sunrise. The rain looks light to drizzly for most locations, though spots south of I-88 may see slightly heavier rainfall.

Rain totals climb the farther south you move, since the rain will be steadier in these locations.

We see rain showers on-and-off throughout the day. The I-88 corridor sees steady rainfall, so like mentioned above, rain totals may be heavier in these spots. The rain should dry up by sunset Tuesday, then dry conditions take over for the rest of the week.

Temperatures stay well below average again Tuesday. Highs only reach 50 degrees, which is nearly 20 degrees below average. Rockford may be near record territory. May 5, 1978 had a high of only 47 degrees.

Cool yet dry:

Rain leaves the Stateline after Tuesday, but the cold does not. Temperatures do at least rise a little by the middle of the week. Wednesday and Thursday warm into the low 60's, which is closer to average.

Temperatures remain at least 5 degrees below average through this week.

By Friday and the weekend, however, another cold front hits the Stateline, and drops temperatures a lot again. Temperatures fall to the middle to low 50's. These conditions are between 15 and 20 degrees below average again, but will not be near record territory. However, these conditions are a lot more like late March than early May.

A cold weather pattern keeps us well below average through much of this month.

The weather remains sunny and dry between Wednesday and Saturday, so at least we have the warm sun to help us out. By Sunday, rain showers slide back into the Midwest. These look to be a little heavier than the drizzly weather we will get on Tuesday. Thunderstorms do not look likely, but plan on at least a soggy start to Sunday. Later Sunday may dry out in time for some quiet conditions before the weekend is over.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, we may remain below average through the end of the month.