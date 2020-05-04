39-year-old man killed in Shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday night.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Benton Street for a shooting around 7:25 p.m.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital by other people at the home at the time. The 39-year-old later died, according to police.

Police say detectives are in the area interviewing witnesses and other friends and acquaintances to figure out what happened.

Police Chief Dan O'Shea says it is now an open homicide investigation, but he did not say if any suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story.